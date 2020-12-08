Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,765 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.41. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $433.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. ePlus’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $279,355.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,526.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

