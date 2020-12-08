Sei Investments Co. Purchases 18,800 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 225,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 28.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHLX stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The company had revenue of $110.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.65%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

