Sei Investments Co. Purchases 6,150 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,293,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,333,000 after buying an additional 122,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,230,000 after buying an additional 253,540 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,243,000 after purchasing an additional 443,339 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,162,000 after purchasing an additional 865,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 34.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 795,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after buying an additional 202,917 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.69. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

