Sei Investments Co. Purchases 8,000 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.83.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

EAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $754,159.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,226,194 shares of company stock worth $81,077,797. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

