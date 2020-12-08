Sei Investments Co. Purchases 835 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 406.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ManTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $93.99.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

