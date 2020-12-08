Sei Investments Co. Purchases 9,343 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Covanta worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Covanta by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Covanta by 300.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 103,543 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,920.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.13.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVA. Barclays upgraded shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

