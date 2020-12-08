Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $790,034.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,953.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,333. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $23.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNO. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

