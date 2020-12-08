Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,101 Shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CEO. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,042,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 39.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,787,000 after buying an additional 139,773 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the second quarter worth about $12,829,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNOOC in the second quarter worth approximately $12,687,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CNOOC by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,401,000 after purchasing an additional 73,306 shares during the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CEO opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. CNOOC Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on CEO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CNOOC in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNOOC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

