Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,231 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other news, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $464,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

