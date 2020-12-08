Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,864 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 922,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 371,739 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 470,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 141,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,714,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 137,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $894,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,910 shares of company stock worth $1,770,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNO. TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

