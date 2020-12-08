Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,200 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSE. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Trinseo by 1,096.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Trinseo by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. ValuEngine cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $249,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $847,720. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

