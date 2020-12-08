Sei Investments Co. Sells 679 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Hooker Furniture worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 552.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOFT. BidaskClub raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Hooker Furniture stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.