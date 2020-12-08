Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Genesco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Genesco by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Genesco by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Genesco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CL King raised their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

NYSE GCO opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

