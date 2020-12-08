Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Gary Beauchamp Sells 9,633 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $680,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Semtech stock opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.87. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.