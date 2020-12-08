Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Michael W. Rodensky Sells 4,634 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $325,399.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,796.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Semtech stock opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Semtech by 26.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Semtech by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 4.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 64.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

