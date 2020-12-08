SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,441 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Silgan by 1,064.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 16.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGN opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

