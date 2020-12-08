SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,302 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tenneco by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tenneco by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 164,318 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $1,797,638.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 424,650 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $4,675,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 889,917 shares of company stock valued at $9,764,950 over the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TEN opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.