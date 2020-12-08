SG Americas Securities LLC Has $122,000 Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,464 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,809 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 480,778 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 241,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 229,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $660,751.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,992,211 shares in the company, valued at $481,924,336.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 20,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $966,366.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 546,931 shares of company stock worth $28,084,833. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.