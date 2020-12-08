SG Americas Securities LLC Has $126,000 Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TREE shares. ValuEngine upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.47.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $257.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.41 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.26 and its 200-day moving average is $303.84. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $135.72 and a one year high of $368.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $220.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. LendingTree’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

