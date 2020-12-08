SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $126,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 183.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,510,000 after acquiring an additional 796,893 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3,402.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 737,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,852,000 after acquiring an additional 716,782 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $38,041,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 119.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,955,000 after acquiring an additional 423,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $98.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

