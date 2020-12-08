SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,895 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.80. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

