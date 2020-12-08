SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,877 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,281,000 after purchasing an additional 970,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $1,257,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,631 shares of company stock worth $7,166,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

