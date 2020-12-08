SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Trex during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 73.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $81.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Trex’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

