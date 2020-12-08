SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 364.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 138.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $194.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 167.42, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $209.59.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.65.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $8,158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $2,646,372.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 790,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,494,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,635 shares of company stock worth $12,077,004. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

