SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMRA. Citigroup upgraded shares of IMARA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $62.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that IMARA Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

