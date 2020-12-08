SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,094 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $6,732,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 57.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $1,923,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 744.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $940.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

