SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,520 Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 80.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WYND opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.90 million. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.