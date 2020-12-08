SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,399 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 483.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 330.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFG. CSFB began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

