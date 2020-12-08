SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 25,437 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,437 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACIW shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 1.25.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,780.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

