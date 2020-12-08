SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,666 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 702,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,467,000 after acquiring an additional 176,434 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 369,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after buying an additional 119,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,541 shares in the company, valued at $13,365,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $56,014.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,976.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,777 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $196.57 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.01 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

