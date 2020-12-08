SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,976 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 67,417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.29.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $106.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.86.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.