SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 50,638 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Stephens began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.73.

NYSE:DAR opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $50.63.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $2,291,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,416,401.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

