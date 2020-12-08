SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 57,375 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,375 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.43, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.