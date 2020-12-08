SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,570 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $58,000.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

GO stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $11,381,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 310,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,482,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $454,370.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,818.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 673,139 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,607 in the last ninety days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

