SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 673 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Snap-on by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,471,000 after buying an additional 67,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $179.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $181.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total transaction of $2,274,823.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,146,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,413. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

