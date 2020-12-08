SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,998 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 111.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.11. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 2,400 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,736.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,736. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

