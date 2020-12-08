SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGS. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $9,825,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $5,384,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $4,512,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 170,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.51.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

