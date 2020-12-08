SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SITE Centers by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 189,587 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SITE Centers by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $705,000.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 92.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $1,882,081.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,031,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. BidaskClub downgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Compass Point raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.