Shaker Investments LLC OH Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 306.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 303.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863,617 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 273.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,170,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,361,765 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average is $106.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

