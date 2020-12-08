Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIG opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.00.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

