Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Spirit Airlines worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 120.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 515.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $137,000.

SAVE stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAVE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

