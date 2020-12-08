SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 112.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 796,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $37,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SWTX opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -22.84. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $71.15.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

