State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.32% of AtriCure worth $41,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,291,000 after acquiring an additional 163,097 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 176.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 95,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 14.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,476 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $264,072.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,270.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,474 shares of company stock worth $1,553,271. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 1.06. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

