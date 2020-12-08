State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.62% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $40,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CMO Vignesh Rajah bought 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.74 per share, with a total value of $66,963.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,874 shares of company stock worth $4,258,880. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

