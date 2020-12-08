State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,495,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,749 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Luminex were worth $39,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the second quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Luminex news, Director Stephen L. Eck bought 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of LMNX opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. Luminex Co. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $106.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

