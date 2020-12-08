State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.99% of Navistar International worth $42,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter worth about $34,765,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Navistar International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 127,495 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its position in Navistar International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 299,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 33,563 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Navistar International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NAV stock opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.28 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. Navistar International Co. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

