State Street Corp Grows Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,332,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.40% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $42,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,394.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,942,365 shares of company stock worth $28,554,278. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.