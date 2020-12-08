State Street Corp Has $38.16 Million Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,764,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,557 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $38,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $41,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,960.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $273,098.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,558 shares of company stock valued at $11,136,646. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.93.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

