State Street Corp Has $38.76 Million Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $38,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 836,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 169,111 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,918,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 619,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.5% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQUA stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $134,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,374,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,061,279 shares of company stock valued at $223,614,098 in the last 90 days. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

