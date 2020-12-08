State Street Corp Has $39.30 Million Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,416,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 59,934 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $39,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.69. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

